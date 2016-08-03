6 Reasons to Create a PSA at ConcordTV

ConcordTV’s PSA Day is on September 14th and we want all Concord-area nonprofits to take advanced of the opportunity!

Wednesday, September 14th

Pick a 15-minute timeslot between 1 and 7pm

All PSAs will be taped in our studio

Come prepared with a script as well as your logo on a flashdrive



1. It’s FREE! That’s right, a completely free service for nonprofits.

2. It only takes a 15 minute time commitment.

3. PSAs are a great way to build public interest in your organization.

4. The video you create will be great for your social media and website.

5. We will air the PSAs on our Public Channel 22.

6. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at our new studio.

Call us at 226-8872 and talk to Jim to reserve your 15 minute block in the studio to record your PSAs.

If you’re bringing a logo please check that it’s the highest resolution possible (150×150 would not be suitable, 1200×1200 would be).

