Video Tech Tips

Creating video content from your smart device has never been easier! Hit record, share, and you’re done. BUT are your videos lacking professional quality?

Use these tips and you’ll be impressing your friends and family in no time!

1. During your recording keep your phone/tablet horizontal (landscape) not vertical (portrait)

2. If you can’t afford a microphone try to shoot in a location with no background noise and move closer

to your subject.

3. Avoid shaky video. Invest in a tripod or set your recording device on a sturdy object.

4. Be aware of backgrounds. Make sure anything in the background appropriately represents what you want an audience to see.

5. Use editing software such as iMovie or Adobe Clip to trim your video, add music, and/or text.

6. Share! Most editing programs allow for easy uploading to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube

note: If creating a video specifically for Instagram there are other factors to keep in mind. We will address that in a future blog post

7. If you’re still not getting the quality that you want, it might be time to look at more professional

gear. ConcordTV offers monthly video camera and editing classes that will help get you started.

Call us at 226-8872 to register for classes or to get more information.

ConcordTV Training Blog