2017 Most Fascinating Individuals – Call for Nominations!

It’s that time of year again… As we approach our annual Concord On Air event, we want to feature 2017’s Most Fascinating Individuals!

Who can be considered fascinating? Think of an eclectic mix of captivating people from the greater Concord area who are prominent names (or work quietly behind the scenes) in politics, arts, entertainment, sports, economic development, popular culture, philanthropy, civic pride, entertainment, and beyond.

Besides being fascinating, what else is necessary to be considered? Most Fascinating Individuals have to satisfy the following criteria:

Must be active in the Concord community. Must currently live or work within a 30 mile radius of Concord. Must be an individual, not a couple or a group. Must not be a staff or board member of ConcordTV

Hey, I know someone who’s fascinating and meets all the criteria! How do I nominate them? Fill out the 2017 Most Fascinating Individuals Nomination Form. Be sure to include a separate page explaining why you think this individual should be considered one of Concord’s Most Fascinating Individuals of 2017. Once you’ve got that done, drop it off or mail it to ConcordTV, 170 Warren St., Concord, NH 03301, or e-mail it to doris@yourconcordtv.org.

Super! And when’s the deadline for nominations? Nominations must be received by September 22, 2017.

How will we find out who’s been selected? Selected nominees will be contacted by Monday, October 2, 2017. Nominees will then be featured on ConcordTV’s 8-hour live telecast, Concord On Air, on ConcordTV channels 6, 17, and 22 on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

So don’t delay. Download a nomination form, submit it by September 22, and watch the big reveal of Concord’s Most Fascinating Individuals of 2017 on October 15th!