Introducing the “Dogs of Concord” Digital Shorts Project!

The dog days of summer are here! Introducing the new digital series “Dogs of Concord” featuring local canines large and small. Stay tuned for new episodes every “Woof Wednesday.” We’re PAWsitive you won’t regret it!

Special thanks to our underwriter, Sandy’s Pet Food Center of Concord.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook and subscribe to us on YouTube for the latest “Dogs of Concord” and other videos.