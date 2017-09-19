Marketing for Artists

A Free Seminar and Reception

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

5:30 – 6:00 PM • light reception

6:00 – 7:30 PM • hands-on marketing seminar

Did you know that ConcordTV is a valuable resource to Concord area individuals, small business owners, and nonprofits in providing the training and equipment to help with marketing and promotion? Come to this free Marketing Seminar and Recption at the ConcordTV studio and discover how “Your Community Media Center” can help you promote your craftsmanship and creativity.

LEARN how to create and use video in marketing on social media platforms

To register: Call Doris or Jim at 603-226-8872 or email doris@concordtv.org