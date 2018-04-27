Video in Marketing Workshop

Everyone has a story to tell about themselves, their business, their brand. But how do you stand out in the multitude of social media platforms and endless video content begging for the attention of their audience? Take our 2-session Video in Marketing Workshop at ConcordTV.

Friday, May 11 from 1:00 to 4:30 pm. and Friday, May 18, from 1:00 to 4:30 pm. Cost: $100.00 (covers both dates)

Call (603) 226-8872 to register for this workshop.