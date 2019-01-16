ConcordTV Job Posting- Production/Programming Assistant

posted January 16, 2019



Concord Community TV

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Production/Programming Assistant

Organizational Position: Reports to the Executive Director

Hours: 40 hours, full time, non-exempt

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Production and Training

Produces Public Service Announcements for the station, Public Access Shows and other content to be aired on station’s three channels and online platforms.

Works with volunteers and interns in the development, production, post production and deployment of programming / shows.

Creates the overall aesthetic visual presentation and branding of the network while following programming guidelines.

Marketing of projects and channel graphics etc.

Shoot and edit video, as assigned. Prepare for, and participate, in studio shows

including, but not limited to: graphics design and data input, audio operation, camera operation, directing.

Assists as needed with scheduling programming on channels.

Contribute in the creation of workshops and classes as part of ConcordTV’s Media Center.

Assist in providing training and consultation to Media Center students, volunteers, and class/workshop attendees.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Programming

Process incoming programs, file paperwork in an organized fashion.

Schedule programs on ConcordTV’s Public channel 22 including series and regular programs, PSAs and promos.

Respond to programming questions regarding airtimes, programs and complaints in a timely fashion.

Fulfill programming policies and procedures and provide information on such to producers and the public.

Assist with the playback of on-air bulletin board. Create and post new slides and videos and remove slides when they become out of date.

Create and maintain snipes and bugs for all Channels.

Maintain communication with volunteers, producers, and crew of programs.

Ensure contractual obligations with various different local organizations.

Collaborates with IT Director to ensure equipment and technical operation standards and procedures.

Archive programs to required formats.

Create, update, and maintain website content and create, update, and maintain producer pages.

Communications and General Responsibilities

Meet with the executive director to: a. Evaluate project progress, b. Review priorities, c. Set goals and timelines.

Send weekly reports of what’s scheduled on Channel 22 with times in a timely fashion.

Prepare for, and participate, in regular staff meetings.

Produce a monthly staff report to executive director for board of directors.

Be available, helpful and courteous to all clients regarding their use of ConcordTV’s facilities and equipment.

Work cooperatively with other staff members, board of directors, interns and clients to ensure the success of ConcordTV.

Know, understand and support ConcordTV’s mission statement, policies and procedures.

Other Responsibilities

Provide facility coverage and/or office support.

Make equipment reservations, perform all types of field equipment, editing and

studio equipment check-in and check-out, and provide technical assistance.

Perform general office assistance; answers phones, greet and help the public,

monitor stock of office supplies and maintain an orderly and safe work environment.

Other duties as assigned by the executive director.

Required Skills

Knowledge of nonlinear editing, profiency with Adobe Premiere is preferred.

Profiency with Adobe Photoshop.

Basic knowledge of website creation and editing (HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, and RSS).

Basic knowledge of API and automation.

Profiency with video and photography cameras.

How to Apply:

Please submit cover letter and resume to: josh@concordcctv.org

Last Day to Apply:

Friday, February 8th, 2019

About ConcordTV (www.yourconcordtv.org)

Concord Community TV (ConcordTV) is a nonprofit organization, incorporated in 1998, to manage Concord New Hampshire’s Community Media Center, and its three local cable TV channels: Channel 6 – Educational Channel ;Channel 17 – Government Channel ; Channel 22 – Public Access Channel

ConcordTV’s mission is to help Concord residents, and nonprofits that serve the Concord area, learn how to: create video content that helps them “tell their stories; ” and distribute their content locally on the station’s community TV channels and on internet marketing platforms.

Concord TV provides: On-air Community Bulletin Board for local groups and non-profit organizations to publicize meetings and events; Live coverage of Concord City Council, Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings;Coverage of Concord School Board meetings; Coverage of community events; Classes in Camera, Editing and Studio production; Equipment and facilities for certified producers.

(Find ConcordTV on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn)