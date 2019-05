ConcordTV Live Budget Presentation

Concord Community TV will hold its Live Budget Presentation for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and open Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 14th at 7:00 p.m., to be televised on Concord’s cable TV channels, 22, 17, and 6. The public is welcome to attend. Concord Community TV will hold the presentation at its studio, located in Concord High School, Entrance D.