Robert Altman Joins ConcordTV Board of Directors

Robert Altman is currently Senior Vice President of Operations at TPx Communications in Manchester NH. For nearly 20 years, Altman has utilized the key values of respect, teamwork and transparency to build successful technology and process-oriented teams. He has held various positions providing strategic vision on many corporate initiatives and the tactical implementation to deliver results.

He and his wife, Amy, have been married for over 20 years and they love to visit the wonderful and ever-expanding craft breweries in NH and across New England. Their kids, Alexander and Vivian, have participated in many of ConcordTV’s video camps in recent years. The program has provided them with wonderful experiences in filming, writing, acting, editing, communication and collaboration. Altman has a MBA from the University of New Hampshire and a BBA from Florida Atlantic University.