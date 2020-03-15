ConcordTV Closed to the Public Until April 3rd

On March 15, Governor Sununu issued an order to close all New Hampshire public schools until at least April 3rd, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. As ConcordTV is located in Concord High School, we are therefore closed to the public until at least April 3rd.

ConcordTV will continue to accept producer-created content, cover important Concord-area meetings and events, and broadcast on Channels 6, 17, and 22 during this time. We will also strive to provide official information on the local response to COVID-19 as quickly as possible whenever it is provided from our partners in the city.

We will provide additional information on our continuing operations during this public closure in the days to come.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to us should you have any questions or concerns.