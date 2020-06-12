Concord High School Graduation 2020

ConcordTV is excited to bring you Concord High School’s 2020 Graduation. We are extremely proud of this year’s graduating seniors, who have persevered through a difficult school year unlike any other. Though this year’s ceremony is different, preventing many who would otherwise be there in person to celebrate from doing so, we hope that this stream of the day’s events help all of us near and far to recognize and enjoy our graduates’ accomplishments.

Live streaming an event can be fraught with technical challenges. Please be assured that should a technical issue occur during the event, all 3 graduation ceremonies are being simultaneously recorded, and we will make the videos available as soon as possible.