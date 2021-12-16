Charter Commission Meetings on ConcordTV

Where to find Charter Commission meeting recordings

ConcordTV Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLunRBRz0-n8-S7txdGODpldZ2RV25wT8c

ConcordTV On-Demand: http://www.yourconcordtv.org/on-demand-player/ Scroll for “Concord School District Charter Commission” playlist.

Comcast Education Channel 6: The most recent Charter Commission meeting will air daily on Education Channel 6, at rotating times that are listed on our website as well.

About the Charter Commission

Pursuant to Paragraph 25 of the Concord School District Charter, a Charter Commission has been established whose members were elected at the regular School District election on November 2, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing the District Charter, revising the District Charter, or establishing a new District Charter.

The Charter Commission will submit its recommendation(s) to School District voters for a vote at the November 2022 regular election.

The Commission shall determine its own rules, shall hold public hearings, and shall issue a preliminary report within 170 days and a final report within 231 days.

Commission members are registered voters of Concord School District and serve without compensation.

Nine members of the Concord School District Charter Commission were elected on November 2, 2021: three members at large; two representing Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4; two representing Wards 5, 6, and 7; and two representing Wards 8, 9, and 10.

Send your comments, questions, or suggestions to the Charter Commission at this email address: chartercommissioninfo@sau8.org