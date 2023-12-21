ConcordTV Experiencing Phone Issues – December 2023

Concord High School, home to your good friends from ConcordTV, experienced some power issues on December 19th-21st. Aside from taking down our channels (they’ve since returned), the electrical problems also did a number on our phone system.

Be rest assured, despite our system trying to hang up after a single ring, we still want to talk to you! If we don’t manage to pick up the receiver in time the first time, you can give us another try, and we’ll do our best to channel the Flash and pick up before the system hangs up. An even better choice may be to send an email, and we’ll be sure to get back to you quickly.

We hope to have this situation resolved in the next few weeks. We apologise for any inconvenience.