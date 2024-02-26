ConcordTV Outage – Thursday February 29th

The Concord School District is taking advantage of school vacation week to do electrical maintenance at Concord High School. Due to this maintenance, our Comcast, Breezeline, and online streaming channels will be off the air during the morning of Thursday, February 29th. ConcordTV’s phones will also be unavailable at that time. We will provide updates should this outage be extended.

As always, you can still watch ConcordTV programming on demand at the following locations:

ConcordTV YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@YourconcordtvOrg

City of Concord YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@CityofConcordNH603

Concord School District YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@concordschooldistrict3629

ConcordTV OnDemand – http://www.yourconcordtv.org/on-demand-player/

We apologize for any inconvenience!