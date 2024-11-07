Record Your Nonprofit Holiday Greeting

by | Nov 7, 2024 | Blog Post | 0 comments

About Holiday Greetings 

  • Examples of previous Holiday Greeting Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLunRBRz0-n88M_NbbkR4o7mRsxnMqF5Qu
  • This opportunity is available to any 501c3 nonprofit that are either based out of Concord or if they serve the Concord community (for example, a regional nonprofit that serves Merrimack County would qualify) 
  • Our studio is located at Concord High School, 170 Warren St., Entrance D. 
  • Your set background will be curtain or green screen – please tell us your preference in advance
  • If using green screen, DO NOT wear green! We will have several background options you can choose from
  • Recommended video length 30-45 seconds (but there is no specific requirement)
  • There will be time for multiple “takes” if necessary, but we can’t give you more than your booked 15 minutes of time. 
  • NO MORE THAN 8 PARTICIPANTS PER ORGANIZATION due to studio size limitations, audio challenges, and limited parking spots.
  • Props are OK as long as they do not slow down our production due to set-up time
  • You can have 2 lines of text as a lower-third 
  • EMAIL SCRIPT AND LOWER 3RD TEXT TO CONCORDTV STAFF 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
  • Your script can have one speaker or multiples but we recommend practicing ahead of time if you have multiple people speaking
  • Please note that ConcordTV is located at Concord High School, a tobacco-free and alcohol-free campus
  • Our staff will meet you at Entrance D of Concord High School – if you need more detailed directions please let us know! 
  • All finished videos will end up in a playlist on ConcordTV’s YouTube page that you are welcome to share, embed, and use anywhere you’d like
  • We will also put all completed Holiday Greetings in a shared Google Drive folder for you to download and use on your own social media
  • There will be no opportunities for edits unless there is a technical mistake on ConcordTV’s part. If you don’t like your video you can ask to have it removed. 

  • Thank you Merrimack County Savings Bank for sponsoring this program!  www.themerrimack.com

 