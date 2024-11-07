Record Your Nonprofit Holiday Greeting

About Holiday Greetings
- Examples of previous Holiday Greeting Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLunRBRz0-n88M_NbbkR4o7mRsxnMqF5Qu
- This opportunity is available to any 501c3 nonprofit that are either based out of Concord or if they serve the Concord community (for example, a regional nonprofit that serves Merrimack County would qualify)
- Our studio is located at Concord High School, 170 Warren St., Entrance D.
- Your set background will be curtain or green screen – please tell us your preference in advance
- If using green screen, DO NOT wear green! We will have several background options you can choose from
- Recommended video length 30-45 seconds (but there is no specific requirement)
- There will be time for multiple “takes” if necessary, but we can’t give you more than your booked 15 minutes of time.
- NO MORE THAN 8 PARTICIPANTS PER ORGANIZATION due to studio size limitations, audio challenges, and limited parking spots.
- Props are OK as long as they do not slow down our production due to set-up time
- You can have 2 lines of text as a lower-third
- EMAIL SCRIPT AND LOWER 3RD TEXT TO CONCORDTV STAFF 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
- Your script can have one speaker or multiples but we recommend practicing ahead of time if you have multiple people speaking
- Please note that ConcordTV is located at Concord High School, a tobacco-free and alcohol-free campus
- Our staff will meet you at Entrance D of Concord High School – if you need more detailed directions please let us know!
- All finished videos will end up in a playlist on ConcordTV’s YouTube page that you are welcome to share, embed, and use anywhere you’d like
- We will also put all completed Holiday Greetings in a shared Google Drive folder for you to download and use on your own social media
- There will be no opportunities for edits unless there is a technical mistake on ConcordTV’s part. If you don’t like your video you can ask to have it removed.
- Thank you Merrimack County Savings Bank for sponsoring this program! www.themerrimack.com