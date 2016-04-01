Folklorist Marathon Weekend!

April 2nd we will be airing a Folklorist Marathon on Channel 22! The Folklorist is a half-hour television series produced by NewTV, a community access television station located in Newton, Massachusetts. The series explores some of the unique and lesser-known stories throughout history. Each half-hour episode of the show contains 3-4 featured segments that go into the backstory and lasting effects of a particular topic of folklore.

Brief History of “The Folklorist”:

In 2011, John Horrigan and the NewTV staff met to discuss the idea of creating a television program about folklore. The NewTV team filmed several segments and a pilot came together within the following months. After the pilot aired in March 2012, the public response was strong enough to continue producing more episodes. Andrew Eldridge and Angela Harrer joined the show as co-producers in 2012 and started working on the show’s first season, which aired in 2013. The Folklorist is currently in its second season of production, and is available online, as well on Luken Communication’s Family Channel, and is currently available through Comcast’s and RCN’s on-demand services in the New England region.

Airing “The Folklorist” is nothing new to ConcordTV but we wanted to showcase it since we personally think its a extremely well produced show and want to share it with more people and bring more awareness to it.

April 2nd Airtimes and Description