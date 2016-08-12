Concord TV Searches for 6 Most Fascinating Individuals

Concord Community TV is searching for the “2016 Most Fascinating Individuals”

Who can be considered fascinating? Think of an eclectic mix of captivating people from the greater Concord area who are prominent names (or work quietly behind the scenes) in the fields of politics, entertainment, sports, economic development, popular culture, philanthropy, civic pride, entertainment and beyond.

Nominations may be submitted by downloading the 2016 most fascinating nomination form and sending it to: ConcordTV, 170 Warren Street, Concord, NH 03301,

or emailing to: doris@yourconcordtv.org

DEADLINE is Friday, September 23rd. ConcordTV will contact those selected by Monday, October 3rd. They will be featured during ConcordTV’s 12 hour, live Telecast, Concord On Air, which will air on all three ConcordTV channels (22, 17 and 6), and streamed live on www.yourconcordtv.org from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.