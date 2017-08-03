Meet the 2017 Most Fascinating Individuals

As we approach our annual Concord On Air event, we are proud to announce 2017’s Most Fascinating Individuals!

Each of these MFIs, nominated by a member (or members) of the community, were selected from a group of outstanding 2017 candidates. You’ll be able to capture their stories during ConcordTV’s Concord On Air event, happening October 15th, 2017 from 12 – 8 PM.

Without further ado, 2017’s Most Fascinating Individuals are:

Betty Hoadley

Taught for decades in the Concord School District and leader in the development of sports education and activities for all Concord area youth; passionate leader on the Concord School Board and beyond; Trustee of the State University System, and recently named the Friends of the Audi, 2017 Friend of The Year for her leadership in the Seat Restoration Project.

Her story featured during 7 to 8 pm time block

Joe Kasper

Community leader and volunteer with several organizations: Goodlife Programs & Activities, Concord Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Greater Concord, Concord area Student Leadership (CASL), Capital Area Wellness Coalition, Lions Club; past area Governor Toastmasters International; Justice of the Peace and public speaker

His story featured during 5 to 6 pm time block

Steve Martin

Production and Facilities Director at the Capitol Center for the Arts for 20 years; passionate about Concord’s historic buildings; respected by artists, rental clients, celebrities and stage crew of the theatre for his extensive theatrical and production expertise.

His story featured during 1 to 2 pm time block

Brooke Mills

Eighteen year old leader in founding the National Concussion Awareness Day in partnership with the Brain Injury Association of America; appointed by Governor Sununu to continuing serving on the Youth Legislative Advisory Panel; logged in 2,000 lifetime volunteer hours; 3rd runner up to Miss New Hampshire, April 2017; winner of the Miss NH Community Service Award.

Her story featured during 3 to 4 pm time block

