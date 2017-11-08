ConcordTV Social Media Workshops

Sign Up Now for ConcordTV Social Media Workshops!

Social Media Foundations

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube: three of the platforms every artist, business, or nonprofit should understand in order to share their message and grow their audience. This workshop covers the basics of these three social media platforms, where you’ll learn functionality, optimization and how to make social media part of your routine, without feeling overwhelmed.

Friday, December 1st * 8:30 am to 12:00 noon * $25.



Telling Your Story through Video Marketing

Everyone has a story to tell about themselves, their business, their band. But how do you stand out in the multitude of social media platforms and endless video content begging for the attention of their audience? This workshop, while covering the technical aspects of recording / editing video, dives into the concept of telling your story with authenticity and clarity.

Friday, January 26th * 8:30 am to 4:00 pm * $75

Lunch provided

Special Offer

Sign up by November 30th for both workshops and SAVE $25.00!

Both Workshops for $75.

Deadline for this special offer: November 30th

To register, please contact Jim or Doris at ConcordTV

(603) 226-8872 or email: doris@yourconcordtv.org

ConcordTV Consulting Services

Want more one-on-one, in-depth training about the multimedia topic (social media, video, website, audio recording, Photoshop)? We offer 90 minute appointments that are scheduled with an individual staff member. Call us today (603-226-8872) to set up a time to come in!

(Personal Consultation fee: $50)