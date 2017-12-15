Happy Holidays from ConcordTV and Our Friends from Across the City!

It’s one of our favorite, and busiest, times of the year here at ConcordTV. With celebrations aplenty from Main Street to Penacook, and friends old and new visiting the studio to send greetings to all, we just love the holiday season! And we’re filming as much of the fun as we can.

Of course, no holiday season is complete without a greeting from the staff here at ConcordTV. This year, we enlisted the help of friends from Red River Theatres, Intown Concord, the Concord Library, Concord Parks and Recreation, and more in putting together “It’s a Wonderful Station!”, our take on “It’s a Wonderful Life.” After Mike loses all of the stations money to greedy Mr. Potter, Josh wishes that he’d never become ConcordTV Station Manager. Can Emmett convince Josh otherwise, and earn himself a snazzy pair of running shoes in the process? Watch and find out!

Other organizations from across the city got in on the holiday greeting fun. Whether involving simple best wishes, talking moose, or takes on “Miracle on 34th Street” (kudos to City Hall on that one!), check out our playlist featuring many of your Concord friends.

Concord likes trees. So much so, that city had TWO Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies, on City Plaza and in Pencook. We were at both, so if you missed them, be sure to take a look.





For a lot of us, the holidays are about finding that perfect gift. And as the annual Midnight Merriment festivities remind us, one of the best places to find those gifts is our very own Main Street. If you need some shopping inspiration, look no further.

And as we approach the end of this post, and the end of this year, we want to thank all of you for being part of our extended ConcordTV family. We honored to be a part of this community, and can’t wait to share even more about what makes it so great in 2018! Happy holidays from all of us at ConcordTV!