ConcordTV’s 2016-17 Annual Report

ConcordTV’s 2016-2017 Annual Report is now available. The report highlights ConcordTV’s many activities throughout the 2016-2017 fiscal year, celebrating the accomplishments of the station, and its friends, with a month-by-month pictorial journey. We think it’s a lot more interesting than your average annual report!

Click here to check out ConcordTV’s 2016-2017 Annual Report.