Traffic Changes for ConcordTV Visitors

Starting Monday, April 16, 2018 the city will will begin work on the 2018 Water Main Replacement and City Pavement Projects in the area surrounding ConcordTV’s home, Concord High School. While this project will improve the city’s infrastructure, it will have a significant impact on those visiting our office and studios.

Here is some important information you should know:

Road Closures Effective April 16 – May 18th:

• Warren Street will be closed.

• Westbourne Road will become One Way Only (traffic flow will move toward School Street)

With Warren Street closed, visitors to the studio should use the temporary Pleasant Street entrance to the CHS Parking Lot, as seen in the map below.

A full map of the construction area can be found by clicking here.

A listing of all roads affected, and anticipated schedule, can be found by clicking here.

If coming to the studio and have any questions as to how the project is affecting accessibility, please do not hesitate to contact us at 603-226-8872.

A public meeting on the project was held on March 21st:

Matt Cashman, Concord School District Director of Facilities and Planning, quick overview of changes for students and parents: