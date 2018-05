Public Notice – Live Budget Presentation

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Concord Community TV Live Budget Presentation for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 and open Board Meeting on Monday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. to be televised on Concord’s cable TV channels 22, 17, and 6. Public welcome to attend. Concord Community TV will hold the presentation at its location in Concord High School, entrance D.