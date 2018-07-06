Aliens Put Summer Video Camps in Jeopardy – The CTV Files

It’s that time of year… Summer Video Camps are about to kick off, making for tons of filmmaking fun for Concord-area youth! But when Station Manager Josh Hardy goes missing, it seems someone, or something, has different plans. Luckily, CTV Special Agents Sweatty and Scarelli are on the case. Will they solve the mystery of Josh’s disappearance, and get everybody’s favorite camp counselor back in time? Find out in “The Camp Is Out There – A ConcordTV Parody”

Special thanks to our friends at the New Hampshire Film Office, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, and the Concord Parks and Recreation Department in helping us on this project! And we look forward to seeing all of our campers!