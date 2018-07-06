ConcordTV at Market Days

Concord sure does know how to throw a summer festival! With food, fun, and music galore, Intown Concord’s 2018 edition of the Market Days Festival had downtown hopping June 21st – 23rd.

Whether you missed out on some of the great entertainment or want to relive some of your favorite acts, ConcordTV was there throughout much of the event. Check out our playlist on YouTube… We’ll be updating it throughout the summer with video snapshots of all of the great times had!