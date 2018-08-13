Concord On Air – Celebrating 20 Years!

What is Concord On Air?

Concord Community TV (ConcordTV) is pleased to announce the 7th annual televised production of Concord On Air, an 8 hour “live” telecast celebrating the city of Concord, New Hampshire, its citizens, and creative culture.

On Sunday, October 28, 2017, from 12 Noon to 8 PM, people from the Concord region, State, (and around the world) will be able to tune in to see ConcordTV’s Live televised production of Concord On Air, where the City of Concord and its people are the stars.

Concord, NH cable subscribers will be able to watch this exciting telecast on ConcordTV’s local TV channels (Public Access Ch. 22, Government Ch. 17 and Education Ch. 6). And for those who are not in the Concord area, or cannot receive our channels, they will be able to watch a live stream of the telecast on yourconcordtv.org.

What will be featured during the Telecast? The Telecast will feature more than 70 video clips on the City’s government, schools, businesses, nonprofits, neighborhoods, and arts and culture, demonstrating to our viewers just how vibrant and active Concord, NH really is.

Viewers will also get to know our city’s 2018 Most Fascinating Individuals as well as an all-new lineup of Concord Originals; working artists in our region.

About this year’s theme: ConcordTV – Celebrating 20 Years! Focusing on 20 Reasons the community values ConcordTV as a resource, we will highlight ConcordTV’s commitment to civic communication, connecting active citizens with their city government; ConcordTV as an educational resource, making school district activities, meetings, sports and the arts available to all; and our mission to keep ConcordTV a media resource for public voices, original programming and community messaging through public access.

About Concord Community TV: ConcordTV is a nonprofit organization, incorporated in 1998. Its mission is to help Concord residents, and nonprofits that serve the Concord area, learn how to: create video content that helps them “tell their stories; ” and distribute their content locally on the station’s three community TV channels and on internet marketing platforms. ConcordTV provides: On-air Community Bulletin Board for local groups and nonprofits to publicize meetings and events; Live coverage of Concord City Council, Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings; Coverage of Concord School Board meetings; coverage of community events; classes in camera, editing, studio production, marketing, and youth video and filmmaking camps.