2018 Youth Video Camp Film Festival

On Saturday Morning, 10 AM, September 8th, ConcordTV will be hosting our 2018 Youth Video Camp Film Festival at Red River Theatres in Concord. Highlights of many of the videos made throughout the year will be shown on the big screen, featuring the creative work of our amazing video campers (age 8-14). We encourage video campers and their families to attend this celebration of future moviemakers – support the young video filmmakers, enjoy segments of their awesome movies…and see what other campers have been up to in the studio. This special event includes Live Interviews on the Red Carpet, Creative Achievement Awards in many categories including Best Picture – and you’ll get to vote for “Audience Choice!”

The on-screen program plus festivities will last about 90 minutes.

Admission is free for children 14 and under! $5 donation for adults. Tickets are available ahead of the event through the Red River Theatres website, with a small service charge for all tickets – CLICK HERE TO GET TICKETS ONLINE.

Tickets are also available at Red River Theatres, 11 South Main Street, Concord, any time the box office is open. There is no service charge for free or paid tickets at the box office. CLICK HERE FOR RED RIVER THEATRES INFORMATION AND HOURS.

We look forward to seeing you September 9th as we celebrate Concord’s next generation of filmmakers!