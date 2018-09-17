Concord Community TV Elects Melissa Fisk to Board of Directors

Concord, NH (September 5, 2018) Concord Community TV (ConcordTV) is pleased to announce the election of Melissa Fisk to its Board of Directors on August 28, 2018. Fisk, who is currently the Human Resources Manager of Concord Coach Lines, in Concord, NH, will serve a two-year term as an At-Large Director, and as Chair of the organization’s Personnel Committee.

Fisk became interested in the mission of ConcordTV when her son, Ryder, attended several of the station’s Youth Video Camps. She says, “I am so pleased to be a part of an organization that has had such a positive impact on my son and so many other young filmmakers.”

Fisk is a graduate of Bishop’s University, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, with a degree in Business Administration. She is an active member of the Human Resources Association of Greater Concord, and has HR certifications from the Professional in Human Resources (PHR), and Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

“We are fortunate to have Melissa on our Board of Directors,” says ConcordTV’s Executive Director Doris Ballard. “As a Human Resources professional, she brings many years of experience to the organization at a time when the station is experiencing increased demand of staff resources in training the public, and in creating content for the community.”