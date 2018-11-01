2018 Concord Election Coverage

It’s election season once again in Concord. As always, ConcordTV provides a number of ways for you to get information about the candidates running for a variety of state and local offices.

We will carry live election night coverage on Tuesday, November 6, from 7 to 9 PM, on Channels 6, 17, and 22, as well as right here via YouTube:

On Thursday, November 1st, we carried the Concord Monitor’s Candidate Forum live via YouTube. You can watch several candidates for School Board, Merrimack County Attorney, and State Senate and House discuss the issues in a recording of that event here:

We also recorded the AARP/Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Second Congressional District Candidate Forum. That video is available on YouTube here:

Finally, over 20 candidates on our local ballot came into the ConcordTV studio to record a short message for voters. Click here to find the playlist including all candidate videos.

We hope you find this information useful as you make your decisions in this year’s elections. For information on voter registration or where you should cast your ballot, check out the Concord City Clerk’s website. Make sure to get out and vote on Tuesday, November 6th!