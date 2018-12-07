Boys and Girls Club Auction 2018

Watch the 2018 Boys and Girls Club Auction live here, Saturday, December 8th, 11AM – 9PM!

Bid early and bid often! Call 603-224-1588 to make your bids, Saturday, December 8th, 11AM – 9PM.

How does it work?

During the TV Auction, hundreds of items are auctioned live. The product is grouped by approximate value onto “boards” of nine items. The boards are sold in 2 to 4 minute intervals throughout the day.

As you watch the auction, if there is an item on a board that you want, you call in and place a bid on it during the 2 to 4 minute interval when it is being auctioned.

If you are the highest bidder in that time frame, you’ve won the item and your name will be announced on the air.