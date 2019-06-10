ConcordTV Announces New Executive Director

The Concord Community TV (ConcordTV) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Hardy as Executive Director effective immediately. Hardy replaces Doris Ballard who has worked at ConcordTV since 2001 and was hired as Director in 2009. Ballard will continue on as Executive Assistant until the end of the year to assist in the transition of the station’s leadership.

ConcordTV Board Chair Glenn Mathews says, “On behalf of the ConcordTV Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Josh as the new Executive Director of ConcordTV. He has been instrumental in helping us grow our programming, training, and technical capabilities. As a consummate professional, and one who is passionate about ConcordTV’s mission, Josh exemplifies the qualities necessary to be an effective leader in his new position. We are confident that he will continue to be a great asset to our organization and continue to build on the successes of the previous leadership of ConcordTV.”

Hardy began his affiliation with ConcordTV as a summer intern while enrolled at Colby Sawyer College where he graduated in 2013 with a BA in Media Studies. He was hired as Production/Training Coordinator upon his graduation and promoted to Station Manager in 2018. His many accomplishments include: the successful expansion of ConcordTV’s adult and youth training programs; building strong community relationships with the City of Concord and Concord School District; and helping to bring new programming to the community by working with producers and volunteers who use ConcordTV resources on a regular basis. Hardy now serves on the Board of Directors of the New Hampshire Coalition of Community Media (NHCCM), a role that will serve the organization well in keeping up with trends in the Public Access Television industry in the state and nationwide.

Hardy says of his appointment, “I’m thrilled to be transitioning into the role of Executive Director at ConcordTV. For 7 years I’ve worked tirelessly in various staff roles to ensure that the organization provides the best video production resources to the Concord community. We have a terrific staff and board as well as excellent community partners, so I have no doubt that we’ll continue to build and grow as an organization.”

Official Press Release can be downloaded by clicking here.