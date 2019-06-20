Clint Cogswell Joins ConcordTV Board of Directors

Concord Community TV (ConcordTV) is pleased to announce the addition of Clint Cogswell as Vice-Chair of its Board of Directors for a two-year term beginning in Fiscal Year 2019-2020.

Cogswell earned his bachelors degree in history as well as teacher certification in elementary education from University of Colorado, and his masters degree in school administration from Northeastern University. He taught third grade in Massachusetts for five years before accepting a position as an elementary school principal in Concord. He retired from his principal position after twenty-six years and went on to serve on the Concord School Board for ten years, four of them as School Board president.

ConcordTV’s Board Chair David Murdo says, “We are extremely fortunate to have Clint join our board. He brings a wealth of leadership experience in education to our organization. And as a tireless child advocate, he will certainly offer a unique perspective to our valuable work in providing opportunities to the youth and educators of our community.”

Cogswell joins the following directors of ConcordTV: David Murdo, Chair; Allwynne Fine, Treasurer; and Charles Russell, Secretary. Also elected to a 2nd term as director is John “Cimo” Cimikoski, who joins the following board members: Kelly Cuomo Wing; Jack Dunn; Melissa Fisk; and Michelle Gilbert.