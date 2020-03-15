Easter Eggstravaganza Cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC recommendations for group gatherings, Easter Eggstravaganza has been cancelled.

While we are disappointed to not hold the event, public safety is our top priority.

We will update when we determine a fundraising alternative, but right now all our resources will be going into providing the best community media resources we can during these difficult times.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic, please see the following resources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

State of NH Department of Health and Human Services: https://www.nh.gov/covid19/

City of Concord Coronavirus Info Page: http://concordnh.gov/1743/Coronavirus