ConcordTV Live Budget Presentation – May 12, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Concord Community TV Live Budget Presentation for Fiscal Year 2020-21, and open Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 12th at 6:30PM to be broadcast live on ConcordTV’s cable channels 6, 17, 22 and streamed live on our Youtube channel. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis this meeting will be held remotely on Zoom.