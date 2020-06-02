Support ConcordTV During NH GIVES

It was only three months ago that ConcordTV was in full production mode; creating public access programs such as “Community Conversations” and “SeniorSpeak NH” and providing studio facilities for Concord High School’s student-run broadcast “CHS Live.” ConcordTV was also in the final weeks of setting up its annual fundraiser, when the “Easter Eggstravaganza” event suddenly had to be cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Productions were halted and the TV station was closed to the public, including our local producers and valued volunteers.

Instead of going on hiatus, ConcordTV immediately redoubled efforts to serving the City of Concord, providing technical guidance on City Hall’s new video systems, and continuing to broadcast city meetings, now held online. ConcordTV taped a brand new weekly TV series for the Concord School District, connecting school with students and parents during the pandemic. The station even succeeded in having local producers of public access talk shows create fresh content for broadcast via online meetings.

While some aspects of ConcordTV will be evolving to meet changing needs of the community in the coming months, remember that the station remains a valuable communication resource that thrives with your involvement and with your support.

ConcordTV is Your Community Media center! It serves the community with three TV channels (education, government and public access), offers classes and workshops, manages a facility where people create their own programs and podcasts – and offers youth video camps (and a film festival!) for young people.

Please support ConcordTV online #NH GIVES! Thank you!

Donate Early and your donation is DOUBLED thanks to

a matching gift from NH Charitable Foundation! (June 9 at 6pm)

Your $25 donation gives you one chance to win one of

TEN SPRING GIFT BASKETS (each valued at $50 or more).

$50 – two chances to win. $100 – you’ll get FIVE chances to win!

ON JUNE 9 & 10…GO TO nhgives.org/organizations/concordtv

If you can’t give at this time, please consider sharing this in a post or email

Concord Community TV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.