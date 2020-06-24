ConcordTV’s Annual Appreciation Awards

ConcordTV announces the recipients of their 2019-2020 Annual Appreciation Awards, a list of local volunteers, producers, and community partners who have gone above and beyond with their contributions to the mission of the community media center. A special video featuring many of the Appreciation Award winners will debut on Facebook, YouTube, and ConcordTV Channel 22 on Tuesday, June 23 at 8:00 PM. It will be repeated on the channel in the coming weeks. ConcordTV channels can be streamed on our website, www.yourconcordtv.org.

Peri Ayan and Megan Lorenze, Concord High School students spearheading the live CHS program “CHS Live,” will both receive the Connolly Multimedia Scholarship, named for the late principal, Gene Connolly. Matt Schultz will be receiving the station’s Youth Service Award, for his educational assistance with Youth Video Camps. The recently named Charles Russell Volunteer of the Year award goes to Connor Parzick, for his all- around volunteer service producing many hours of public access content as well as serving on our Capital Improvement Committee.

Station awards include the John J. Hickey Production Crew Award to David McDonald, host of the long-running public access program, “The Sky This Month,” the Eugene Rudolph Technical Award for Clint Klose for his video and technology collaborations with ConcordTV through both Concord Regional Tech Center and CHS Drama Club, and Dr. Frank Bass, Interim Superintendent of Concord School District will receive the Kent Hemingway Education Award for producing and hosting the series “In Depth: School and Community.” The David Murdo Production Excellence Award goes to Concord Food Co-op, for their video/radio simulcast “Community Connections,” and the Rose Marie Lanier Producer Support Award will be presented to Karen Ulmer-Dorsch and NH AARP for their contributions to the long-running series “SeniorSpeak NH.”

The Community Partnership award this year goes to Dawn Triconi and Intown Concord, for their “valuable support of ConcordTV and its mission.” Robin Wirbal of the City of Concord Human Resources department will take home the Government Partner Award for outstanding collaboration with ConcordTV in creating numerous wellness video presentations for City employees.

ConcordTV’s Tyson Award, presented for service to the station and considered one of our organization’s highest honors, will be given to former executive director, Doris Ballard “in appreciation of exceptional and professional service as volunteer, producer, advocate and Executive Director.” Well-known throughout the community for her dedication to community television, Doris was vital in making ConcordTV the community pillar it is today. Much of the organization’s success is due to her years of dedicated service.

ConcordTV congratulates the winners as well as all the community volunteers, supporters and contributors over the past year. The nonprofit organization manages three channels (education, government, public access), offers classes and workshops, provides media resources to nonprofits, media support to schools as well as Youth Video Camps.