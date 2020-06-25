ConcordTV Welcomes Steve Ambra as New Board Member

Welcome, Steve Ambra!

More than 20 years ago Doris Ballard and Barry Steelman got Steve Ambra interested in ConcordTV – he appeared on several of Barry’s programs and learned the basics of operating a camera, placement of microphones, etc. and helped with several productions. He is also a founding member of the Somewhat North of Boston Film Festival as well a founding and current member of the NHTI Film Society.

Steve has a long history with New Hampshire Technical Institute (NHTI is part of the Community College System of NH) having taught at the college since the 90s. He is still an adjunct professor at NHTI in the areas of Film Studies as well as Ethics – and was, until his recent retirement, the Director of the Library. During those fourteen years, Steve was also the first coach of NHTI Women’s Soccer as well as the first NHTI Bowling coach. As a founding member of NHTI’s Wings of Knowledge lecture series at the college, he provided video of presenters and lecturers to Concord TV for broadcast.

In addition to his career in education, Mr. Ambra has served on several boards over the years including: Red River Theatres, Kimball Jenkins Estate, and Concord Express. He believes that serving on a board is an excellent way to give back to the community and is honored and eager to serve on the ConcordTV board. We welcome Steve and hope his many activities will permit him to continue playing tuba in the Hopkinton Town Band.