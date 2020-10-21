Election 2020 Coverage

It’s that time for your voice to be heard as 2020’s General Election nears. ConcordTV is once again proud to provide you with the information you need to cast your vote in this very strange year.

We once again provided an opportunity for candidates on the Concord ballot to come into the studio and provide a message to local voters, and 24 candidates took us up on the offer. Please take the opportunity to learn a little bit more about those running for everything from US Senator to School Board in our 2020 Election Playlist:

On October 26th, we’ll be bringing you the Concord Monitor’s Candidate Forum live starting at 6:00 PM:

Change for Concord will be hosting a School Board Candidate forum on October 22nd. Register to participate by visiting https://www.afsc.org/event/change-concord-virtual-candidate-forum. If you miss watching it live, watch for replays on Channel 22. Click here b

Disability Rights Center – New Hampshire (DRC-NH) launched Disability Unscripted 2020: Samuel Habib Interviews NH General Election Candidates. In this series of videos, local college student, documentary filmmaker, newspaper columnist, and disability advocate Samuel Habib (age 20, of Concord, NH) interviews all major party candidates for New Hampshire Governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. Representative about issues relating to disability. You can watch these interviews on ConcordTV Public Access Channel 22 (schedule can be found here) or watch online at https://drcnh.org/disability-unscripted-2020-with-samuel-habib/

And of course, we’ll provide Concord results on November 3rd as we once again go live online and on Channel 22 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM.