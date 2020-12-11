The 47th Annual Boys and Girls Clubs of Central NH Auction

It may be different this year, but ConcordTV is once again proud to bring you the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central NH Annual Auction.

Join us on Channels 6, 17, and 22, or online on YouTube and Facebook, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 12th as we present the virtual edition of this year’s event.

Remember all the bidding takes place online this year at bid4kids.org. You’ll be able to bid on the online auction from December 9th at noon until December 12th at 9:00PM, so be sure to bid early and bid often!

Please note, COVID-19 precautions were taken throughout the production of this video, with a limited off-camera crew wearing masks, social distancing, and sanitizing surfaces between recording sessions with on-camera talent.