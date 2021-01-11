ConcordTV Releases Annual Report

ConcordTV is proud to share its Annual Report for fiscal year 2019-2020. Entitled “Added Value to the Community,” the report highlights the many ways the organization has sought to be more than a three-channel TV station. We are an active community resource and local media outlet, providing not only programming from and for the city government and school district, but also a means for local citizens and nonprofits to tell their stories and reach the the greater Concord community at large.

Click here to find the report in full.