Concord Independent Producers Keep Producing – Schoolhouse Players

“Dance for my Mother” was recorded in January 2020 by volunteers using ConcordTV’s HD Television studio, with technical assistance and support from ConcordTV staff. The Paint Another Picture series is a great example of how community members can utilize ConcordTV’s resources. You can also look for this program to air soon on ConcordTV Channel 22.











“Dance For My Mother” is episode 4 in the Paint Another Picture series from Schoolhouse Players. After a foot injury a dancer moves through depression and find her way back to her mother.

“Dance For My Mother” shows the healing power of expressive arts for depression. Video includes the filmed play by Brenda Wilbert and an interview with expressive arts therapist, Dr. Steven Durost.





