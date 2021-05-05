ConcordTV Streams the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness Talent Show

The Concord area is lucky to be home to many brilliant entertainers, and some of its best were on full display at the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness Talent Show. The annual event, featuring singers, musicians and dancers (of both the human and canine variety, serves as a major fundraiser supporting the important work CCEH undertakes to assist one of our most vulnerable communities.

ConcordTV was proud to partner with CCEH this year to both stream and broadcast this years event, held on May 1. You can find a recording of the full event, including the pre-recorded red carpet, below. The live festivities get underway at about 36:20. To learn more about CCEH, and to support their efforts, please see their website: concordhomeless.org.