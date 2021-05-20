Celebrate Public Works Week!

ConcordTV always enjoys a good celebration, even when that celebration is virtual. And it was our pleasure to help the Concord General Services craft some content for their 2021 Virtual Public Works Celebration, part of National Public Works Week.

The theme of this year’s National Public Works Week, “Stronger Together,” celebrates the role public works plays in creating a great place to live. By working together, the impact citizens and public works professionals can have on their communities is magnified and creates strength for the ability to accomplish goals.

We encourage everyone to visit the city’s National Public Works Week website at www.concordnh.gov/pww to learn about the many, often surprising, things General Services does to keep our community strong.

From treating our city’s wastewater…







… to maintaining our public places…







…and a whole bunch more, thank you to the General Services team for the critical role you play in making Concord a great place to live, work, and play!