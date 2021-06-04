Thank You for Your NH Gives 2021 Support

Thank you for supporting Your Community Media Center, ConcordTV !

ConcordTV trains community members on all aspects of video production,allowing them to create their own independent programs that air on Public Access Channel 22. ConcordTV provides local video coverage of City of Concord meetings, Concord School Board meetings, and community events. ConcordTV is proud to have participated in NH Center for Nonprofits’ special 2021 event NH Gives , and thanks all who donated.

“TOGETHER WE GIVE”

Did you know that ConcordTV is also a free resource for nonprofits? Your support enables us to offer free marketing opportunities to over 60 Concord-area nonprofits each year, such as:

• PSA Opportunities

• Free TV and Podcast Studio Rentals

• 24/7 Channel 22 Bulletin Board Announcements

• Guest Appearances on Studio Programs

• Recording/Live Streaming of Special Events

• Producer Training to Create Your Own Videos

ConcordTV truly gives back to the community, with all of our video resources dedicated to our City, School District and Nonprofit Partners. Thank you for your support, which continues to make ConcordTV ‘s mission possible.

We’re doing this TOGETHER! If you missed donating to us during NH Gives, please consider donating to us on Square today.



Donate to ConcordTV on Square



ConcordTV is Your Community Media center! It serves the community with three TV channels (education, government and public access), offers classes and workshops, manages a facility where people create their own programs and podcasts – and offers youth video camps (and a film festival!) for young people.



Concord Community TV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.



If you can’t give at this time, please consider sharing this in a post or email – Thank you!