Concord High School Graduation 2021

ConcordTV is excited to bring you Concord High School’s 2021 Graduation. This year’s graduating seniors have had a high school experience like no other, and we are proud of their tenacity and grit, enduring ever-changing circumstances, to make it to this important day. We know that once again, some will be prevented from attending this celebration in person. We hope that this stream of the day’s events help all of us near and far to recognize and enjoy our graduates’ accomplishments.

Live streaming an event can be fraught with technical challenges. Please be assured that should a technical issue occur during the event, the graduation ceremony is being simultaneously recorded, and we will make the video available as soon as possible.