Election 2021 Coverage

It’s Municipal Election Season, and ConcordTV is proud to be a source of information for Concord residents as they make their decisions in the races for local office.

We will be covering the Concord Monitor’s Candidate Forum live from the Concord High School Auditorium on Thursday, October 28th, starting at 6:30 PM.









In collaboration with Concord Patch and WKXL, we will be presenting a series of candidate debates through Election Day.

Mayoral Debate:







Ward 5 City Council Candidate Debate:







Concord School District Charter Commission At Large Debate:







Concord School District Charter Commission District A Debate:







16 candidates visited the ConcordTV studio to share their message with voters. Check out the YouTube playlist below, which also features important Election Day information.



