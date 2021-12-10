The 48th Annual Boys and Girls Clubs of Central NH Auction

ConcordTV is once again proud to be partnering with our friends at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central NH to bring you their 48th Annual Auction. Just like last year, bidding is online at www.bid4kids.org, making it easier than ever to find and bid for that perfect gift or “treat yourself” item. But we are also back broadcasting live from the club, and have a great lineup of returning hosts and new entertainment acts. Tune in live at 4:00 PM on Saturday December 11th, either online or on Concord Comcast channels 6, 17, or 22.

Be sure to catch the Auction Pre-Show starting at 11:00 AM.

Bid early and bid often!