2022 Pinnacle Awards

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce once again celebrated sone of the Capital Regions best and brightest individuals and organizations at their 17th Annual Pinnacle Awards, and ConcordTV was happy to be there to capture the festivities.

Award recipients this year included Small Business of the Year The Hotel Concord, Business of the Year Bangor Savings Bank, Nonprofit of the Year The Friendly Kitchen, Business Leader of the Year Jonathan Halle, as well as W. Grant McIntosh Volunteer of the Year Megan MacMullin, and Concord Young Professional of the Year Erin Schaick.

If you weren’t able to make the event, held May 18th at the Barn at Bull Meadow, we’ve got you covered. Check out the video below. And congratualtions to all of this year’s recipients!