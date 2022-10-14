Election 2022

It’s election season, and ConcordTV is once again happy to provide Concord residents with the information and insight they need as they head to the polls and cast their ballots.

We will come to you live on Election Day, November 8th, from 7:00 – 9:00 PM with Concord ward results as we get them. You’ll find us on Channel 17 and 22, as well as streaming on our YouTube page.

We continued our partnership with Concord Patch and WKXL to provide an opportunity for Concord School Board candidates to meet and discuss the issues with moderator Tony Schinella. You can watch the School Board Candidate Forum below.