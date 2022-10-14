It’s election season, and ConcordTV is once again happy to provide Concord residents with the information and insight they need as they head to the polls and cast their ballots.
We will come to you live on Election Day, November 8th, from 7:00 – 9:00 PM with Concord ward results as we get them. You’ll find us on Channel 17 and 22, as well as streaming on our YouTube page.
We continued our partnership with Concord Patch and WKXL to provide an opportunity for Concord School Board candidates to meet and discuss the issues with moderator Tony Schinella. You can watch the School Board Candidate Forum below.
We were happy to be visited by many of the candidates appearing on the Concord ballot, each of whom shared their message as to why they are running for office. You can find our playlist featuring their messages, as well as all of other election content, on our Election 2022 YouTube playlist.