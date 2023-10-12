It’s election season once again, and it’s unlike any other Concord has seen in decades. With prospects of a new mayor, a minimum of four new city councilors, and all but a handful of seats contested, ConcordTV is happy to do all it can to keep you well informed as you head to the polls for this year’s municipal election.

The polls will be open 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM on Novemeber 7, 2023, and we encourage you to visit the City of Concord’s election website for the latest information, including changes to polling locations in Wards 1 and 3. As always, we’ll be live that evening with results as soon as we get them. Catch us starting at 7:00 PM on our Public and Government access channels, or streaming on our YouTube channel.

Candidate Messages

We were happy to be visited by many of the candidates appearing on the Concord ballot, each of whom shared their message as to why they are running for office. You can find our playlist featuring their messages, as well as all of other election content, on our Election 2023 YouTube playlist.

Media Partnerships

Municipal elections are amongst our most important, and local media is critical in getting information to voters about their candidates. That is why ConcordTV provides technical support to a number of Concord news organizations in their efforts during election season. While ConcordTV has no editorial control over the questions asked (or answers provided), we strongly believe in providing access to these forums to ensure a well informed electorate.

Patch Candidate Forums

We continued our partnership with Concord Patch to provide an opportunity for Concord candidates to meet and discuss the issues with moderator Tony Schinella. We’ll be hosting these discussions throughout the month of October, and we’ll post them here as they become available.

Mayor

Councilor At-Large

Ward 2 Councilor

Ward 4 Councilor

Ward 5 Councilor

Ward 6 Councilor

Ward 7 Councilor

Ward 8 Councilor

Ward 9 Councilor

Ward 10 Councilor

School Board – Zone C

Concord Monitor Forums

ConcordTV also be partnered with the Concord Monitor to cover their candidate forums, taking place on October 24th and 25th at the Concord High School auditorium in front of a live audience. You can watch them below!

Concord Monitor Forums – Mayor

Concord Monitor Forums – City Councilor At-Large

Concord Monitor Forums – City Councilor Wards 2, 4, and 5

Concord Monitor Forums – City Councilor Wards 7, 8, 9, and 10

Concord Monitor Forums – School Board

Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Candidate Interviews

While ConcordTV was not involved in the production, we also want to share a series of candidate interviews performed by our friends at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. The interviews focus on business and economic interests, and were produced by Tiffany Eddy Media.

